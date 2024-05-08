Lina Kostenko and Valeriy Zaluzhny became honorary citizens of Kyiv

Poetess Lina Kostenko and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi have been awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv. The corresponding decision was made by the Kyiv City Council. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Today, the capital, by a decision of the Kyiv City Council, expressed its respect and honor and awarded the title of "Honorary Citizen of Kyiv" to two people who are true moral authorities for Kyiv residents and all Ukrainians - Lina Kostenko and Valeriy Zaluzhnyi - Klitschko said.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, Lina Kostenko has for many years embodied the indomitable and free and talented soul of Ukrainians. The spirit of freedom and courage.

"We honored Valeriy Fedorovych for his personal merits during the defense of the capital and in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty and freedom. I was very pleased to present the awards to Lina Kostenko and Valeriy Zaluzhnyi at Lina's home," Klitschko summarized.