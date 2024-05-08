ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105877 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148810 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152973 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249538 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173918 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165198 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225453 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113045 views

Actual
Lina Kostenko and Valeriy Zaluzhny became honorary citizens of Kyiv

Lina Kostenko and Valeriy Zaluzhny became honorary citizens of Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50752 views

Poetess Lina Kostenko and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi were awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv by the Kyiv City Council.

Poetess Lina Kostenko and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi have been awarded the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv. The corresponding decision was made by the Kyiv City Council. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Today, the capital, by a decision of the Kyiv City Council, expressed its respect and honor and awarded the title of "Honorary Citizen of Kyiv" to two people who are true moral authorities for Kyiv residents and all Ukrainians - Lina Kostenko and Valeriy Zaluzhnyi

- Klitschko said.

According to the mayor of Kyiv, Lina Kostenko has for many years embodied the indomitable and free and talented soul of Ukrainians. The spirit of freedom and courage.

"We honored Valeriy Fedorovych for his personal merits during the defense of the capital and in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty and freedom. I was very pleased to present the awards to Lina Kostenko and Valeriy Zaluzhnyi at Lina's home," Klitschko summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
kyivska-miska-radaKyiv City Council
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising