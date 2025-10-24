Law enforcement detained 9 individuals who were selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine: grenade launchers and automatic rifles were seized

The Security Service, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the National Police have prevented new attempts to establish illegal sales of "trophy" weapons and ammunition in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

As a result of comprehensive measures, nine dealers were detained who were trading in means of destruction that had been illegally removed from frontline areas and combat zones.

Among the items seized from the perpetrators were Russian grenade launchers, Kalashnikov assault rifles, and large-caliber ammunition for small arms.

Thus, in Dnipropetrovsk region, four individuals were detained who tried to clandestinely sell an arsenal of automatic weapons and combat grenades.

In Odesa region, another four arms dealers were exposed. Among them is a 33-year-old criminal who is in a pre-trial detention center for drug trafficking.

According to the case materials, the perpetrator involved an accomplice "at large" to sell "trophy" grenade launchers in the city.

Also exposed was a 23-year-old recidivist, a resident of Podilskyi district of Odesa region, who had previously committed thefts and was now trying to sell a batch of Russian grenades. - the report says.

In addition, a 46-year-old native of Volyn was detained, who tried to sell an assault rifle, grenades, and combat ammunition brought from Kherson region.

In Zhytomyr region, SBU and SBI officers detained a 42-year-old contract soldier from a military unit who, for money, offered "customers" to remove an arsenal of ammunition from the unit.

Currently, all suspects have been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 7 years in prison.

