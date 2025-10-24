Law enforcement detained 9 individuals who were selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine: grenade launchers and automatic rifles were seized

$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
08:21 PM • 4542 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 17116 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 19932 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 22160 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
October 23, 11:30 AM • 33337 views
Ukraine to face weather change tomorrow: forecaster predicts moderate rains and stormy winds
October 23, 11:05 AM • 27836 views
NBU maintained the key policy rate at 15.5%: explains it by supporting the foreign exchange market and savings amid inflation risks
October 23, 10:56 AM • 46859 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universities
October 23, 10:10 AM • 41118 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 36210 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:30 AM • 13100 views
For the third month, the court cannot consider the appeal against the closure of the case against the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma: the lawyer named the reasonsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.6m/s
81%
744mm
Popular news
Belgian PM blocked the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - PoliticoOctober 23, 02:52 PM • 4232 views
In Ukraine, forced mobilization has become the norm, and among 3.7 million men of conscription age, more than half a million are in hiding – The TelegraphOctober 23, 02:58 PM • 2872 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 16429 views
SSO conducted a successful raid in Donetsk region: entered the enemy's rear and eliminated the occupiersVideoOctober 23, 03:31 PM • 3196 views
Bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine: General Staff reveals details of large-scale repatriationPhoto06:31 PM • 3536 views
Publications
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 27227 views
Financial hole in the State Biotechnological University: how Kudryashov's corruption schemes are destroying one of Ukraine's leading agricultural universitiesOctober 23, 10:56 AM • 46860 views
A company with a "Russian trace" still controls the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters. Why doesn't the government complete the investigation into Bilchuk?October 23, 10:10 AM • 41118 views
Not by summer alone: where Ukrainians can go on vacation in autumnPhoto
Exclusive
October 23, 09:45 AM • 36210 views
"Shakhtar" - "Legia", "Samsunspor" - "Dynamo": announcement of the second round of the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 23, 07:21 AM • 42940 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Italy
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 16458 views
Cate Blanchett to receive "Icon Award" at Camerimage Festival: detailsOctober 23, 01:31 PM • 20983 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhotoOctober 23, 12:24 PM • 31386 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 39762 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 59261 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Law enforcement detained 9 individuals who were selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine: grenade launchers and automatic rifles were seized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

The SBU, SBI, and National Police prevented the illegal sale of "trophy" weapons and ammunition, detaining nine dealers. Among the seized items were Russian grenade launchers, Kalashnikov assault rifles, and large-caliber ammunition.

Law enforcement detained 9 individuals who were selling "trophy" weapons in Ukraine: grenade launchers and automatic rifles were seized

The Security Service, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the National Police have prevented new attempts to establish illegal sales of "trophy" weapons and ammunition in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

As a result of comprehensive measures, nine dealers were detained who were trading in means of destruction that had been illegally removed from frontline areas and combat zones.

Among the items seized from the perpetrators were Russian grenade launchers, Kalashnikov assault rifles, and large-caliber ammunition for small arms.

Thus, in Dnipropetrovsk region, four individuals were detained who tried to clandestinely sell an arsenal of automatic weapons and combat grenades.

In Odesa region, another four arms dealers were exposed. Among them is a 33-year-old criminal who is in a pre-trial detention center for drug trafficking.

According to the case materials, the perpetrator involved an accomplice "at large" to sell "trophy" grenade launchers in the city.

Also exposed was a 23-year-old recidivist, a resident of Podilskyi district of Odesa region, who had previously committed thefts and was now trying to sell a batch of Russian grenades.

- the report says.

In addition, a 46-year-old native of Volyn was detained, who tried to sell an assault rifle, grenades, and combat ammunition brought from Kherson region.

In Zhytomyr region, SBU and SBI officers detained a 42-year-old contract soldier from a military unit who, for money, offered "customers" to remove an arsenal of ammunition from the unit.

Currently, all suspects have been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The perpetrators are in custody. They face up to 7 years in prison.

Recall

The SBU and the National Police prevented attempts to illegally sell weapons and ammunition in four regions of Ukraine. Grenade launchers, Kalashnikov assault rifles, and improvised explosive devices were seized.

SBU exposes two groups of arms dealers selling trophy arsenals to criminals23.08.24, 12:22 • 17760 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine