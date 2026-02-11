Russia has not received a 20-point plan for Ukraine through either official or unofficial channels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media, UNN reports.

"In Anchorage, we found approaches based on the American initiative, American proposals — and which opened the way to peace. On that basis, it was quite realistic to quickly agree on a final settlement agreement," he noted.

Lavrov called subsequent versions of the agreement "attempts to rape the American initiative" by Zelenskyy and his patrons.

He also noted that based on the agreement between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Anchorage, "it was quite possible to quickly agree on a final settlement agreement in Ukraine."

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that "Putin received a draft peace plan" through his aide Kirill Dmitriev.