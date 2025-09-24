Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in New York to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. He also has a meeting scheduled with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Lavrov arrived in New York to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly - the message says.

It is noted that the plane of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry covered the distance to the United States, flying around all countries, in 11 hours and 40 minutes.

"Rubio's meeting with Lavrov in New York is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:00 local time," Russian media write.

Recall

On Monday, September 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in New York with the first lady and his team to participate in the UN General Assembly, the Summit of the Coalition for the Return of Children, and the Crimean Platform.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with the head of the Kremlin, Putin, anywhere except Moscow. Negotiations were proposed in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Europe, Austria, Switzerland, and Kazakhstan.

