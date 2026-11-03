Latvia convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia's brutal attacks on Ukrainians

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Latvia initiated an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Russia’s horrific and brutal attacks on peaceful Ukrainians. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, reports UNN.

Deeply grateful to Latvia and my dear friend and colleague Baiba Braže for initiating an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Russia’s horrific and brutal attacks on peaceful Ukrainians. While Russia is illegally using the permanent seat on the Security Council that belonged to the USSR to evade accountability, Latvia — during its first-ever presidency — is demanding that it be held accountable. This is an example of principled leadership in action - Sybiha stated.

According to him, Russia must face real accountability for its crimes.

We expect the Security Council to become a platform where Russian atrocities will not merely be discussed, but actively opposed. Thank you, Latvia, for your courage, solidarity, and determination to defend the UN Charter at a time when its fundamental principles are under attack - the Ukrainian Foreign Minister concluded.

We would like to remind you

On November 2, Russians attacked the village of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. As a result of the enemy strikes, the premises of an educational institution, a utility building, and vehicles were damaged. The prosecutor’s office reported that people were trapped under the rubble.

It is currently known that 31 people were killed as a result of the Russian attack in Komyshuvakha.