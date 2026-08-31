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Large-scale power outages announced in occupied Crimea due to "emergency restoration work"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1072 views

In Simferopol and more than 20 settlements in Crimea, the power will be cut off from 8:00 to 18:00 due to emergency restoration work. The reason was not specified.

Large-scale power outages announced in occupied Crimea due to "emergency restoration work"

In occupied Crimea, a power outage was announced on August 31 in Simferopol and a number of settlements in the Simferopol and Bakhchysarai districts. The occupation authorities attribute the restrictions to "emergency restoration work," UNN reports.

Details

According to the published notice, the electricity is scheduled to be cut off from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. In Simferopol, dozens of streets, lanes, and driveways, as well as the Zhigulina Roshcha neighborhood, are expected to remain without power.

Fires were recorded at the "Hvardiiske" airfield in occupied Crimea29.08.26, 07:46 • 4693 views

The restrictions also cover more than 20 settlements in the Simferopol district, including Hvardiiske, Myrne, Molodizhne, Novoandriivka, Novoselivka, and others. In the Bakhchysarai district, the notice lists Berehove.

Cause of emergency work not specified

The notice does not specify what exactly prompted the extensive "emergency restoration work."

At the same time, the outages are occurring amid Ukrainian attacks on military and other facilities of the Russian occupiers on the peninsula. As of now, there is no confirmed data on a direct link between these attacks and the announced outages.

The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations29.08.26, 04:55 • 52536 views

Stepan Haftko

Society
Power outage
Electricity
Simferopol
Crimea