Fires were recorded at the "Hvardiiske" airfield in occupied Crimea

Fires were recorded in the northern part of the Hvardiiske military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea following an explosion that occurred late in the evening of August 28. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind," citing satellite imagery data, UNN writes.

Details

According to the monitoring group, fires were spotted in the northern part of the airfield grounds.

Earlier, a channel subscriber reported that at around 11:56 p.m. an explosion was heard in the area of "Hvardiiske," after which a red glow was visible.

"Crimean Wind" notes that Russian forces use the Hvardiiske airfield, in particular, to launch Shahed/Geran-type attack drones at Ukrainian territory.

There is currently no official information about the causes of the fires or possible damage at the airfield.

The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations