Kyiv restores heat supply after power system accident: over 2700 buildings already have heat

In the capital, work continues to restore heat supply after an emergency situation in the energy system. As of now, heat has been restored to more than 2,700 buildings. This was reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the capital, work continues to restore heat supply after an emergency situation in the energy system. Since yesterday evening, heat has been restored to more than 2,700 buildings. At the same time, 693 buildings still remain without heat. Some of them are after the last enemy shelling. The most difficult situation is in the Solomyanskyi and Pecherskyi districts. Restoration continues. Today, an additional 114 brigades, more than 500 employees, including specialists from other regions and Ukrzaliznytsia, are involved in the work. - the post says.

According to preliminary information, 69 mobile boiler houses are involved in providing heat to hospitals, maternity hospitals, and key Invincibility Points. In addition, water supply and sewerage in Kyiv are operating normally.

We continue to restore and step by step return heat and energy to Kyiv residents - Kuleba says.

Recall

Over the past night, more than 1,500 high-rise buildings in Kyiv were connected to heat supply. As of the morning of February 1, 1,000 buildings remained without heat.