Kyiv prepares for strong wind gusts of 15-20 m/s on November 18: Level I danger declared

On Tuesday, November 18, strong wind gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in Kyiv. A Level I danger warning (yellow) has also been issued, meaning an increased risk for road users and pedestrians, UNN reports with reference to the Patrol Police of Ukraine.

Details

Drivers and pedestrians were warned about the dangers of strong winds. In particular, sudden gusts can:

make driving difficult, especially on open road sections and bridges;

cause lateral displacement of the car;

raise dust and debris, reducing visibility;

damage light structures, billboards, trees, and power lines.

Police recommend drivers to:

reduce speed and maintain steady movement without sudden maneuvers;

increase the distance to other vehicles;

turn on low beam headlights for better visibility;

avoid risky overtakes and sudden lane changes;

be especially careful when exiting forest belts or yards onto open areas - the wind is noticeably stronger there.

At the same time, pedestrians are advised to:

avoid being near trees, shaky structures, and objects that the wind can move or overturn;

move carefully past buildings, as strong winds can pick up dust, debris, or small objects;

cross the road only in designated areas and make sure drivers have noticed you.

