The Hill

Rains and wind gusts: weather forecast for November 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1032 views

On November 18, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, with rain in some regions. Wind is western, south-western, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in places.

Rains and wind gusts: weather forecast for November 18

Today, November 18, it will be cloudy with clearings in Ukraine, with rain in most regions. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Synoptics report that light rain is possible almost all over Ukraine during the day, except for the north.

Wind is western, south-western, 7-12 m/s, in most regions gusts of 15-20 m/s in places, at night in the Carpathians 25 m/s.

The temperature during the day in the western regions is 0-5° Celsius, in the northern, Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions 4-9° Celsius, in the rest of the territory 12-17° Celsius during the day.

On Tuesday, November 18, it will be cloudy with clearings in Kyiv. No precipitation during the day. Western wind, 7-12 m/s, in Kyiv region during the day in places gusts of 15-18 m/s.

The temperature during the day in the region is 4-9° Celsius, in the capital 6-8° Celsius.

