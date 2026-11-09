Kushner and Witkoff will hold "close consultations" with representatives of Ukraine, the EU and NATO ahead of talks in Abu Dhabi

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

U.S. Special Representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff will hold "close consultations" with partners from Ukraine and the EU on European security and Ukraine’s post-war future before the talks in Abu Dhabi, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kushner, the United States is making significant efforts to find a negotiated solution that can ensure lasting peace and create the conditions for a sovereign, secure and prosperous Ukraine within a more stable European security system.

Before the start of the two-day trilateral talks involving Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi, I, together with Special Representative Steve Witkoff, will meet with our partners from Ukraine, the EU, NATO, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy. The aim is to continue the close consultations and coordination on European security and Ukraine’s post-war future that we have conducted over the past several weeks - Kushner said.

NATO will send its representative to the talks in Abu Dhabi — who will go on behalf of the Alliance

He also recalled that these will be the first trilateral talks since February.

Building on our separate consultations with both sides, we seek to bring Ukraine and Russia together for a direct discussion of their security concerns in the post-war period, as well as proposals and possible solutions. We hope these discussions will make it possible to identify common ground, develop practical solutions and provide momentum for moving to the next stage of negotiations - the U.S. Special Representative added.

Ultimately, according to Kushner, achieving a comprehensive and lasting settlement will also require direct dialogue between Russia and our European partners on broader security arrangements affecting them.

We hope that the discussions in Abu Dhabi will create the conditions for beginning such a dialogue in the near future as part of a broader multilateral process. Our work is focused on four interconnected priorities: ending the hostilities; developing reliable post-war security guarantees and mechanisms that reduce the risk of a renewed conflict; preparing a comprehensive plan for Ukraine’s economic development and prosperity; and implementing humanitarian measures to alleviate suffering and address the consequences of the war for people. Together with Ukraine, the EU and other European partners, we are working to address Ukraine’s extensive post-war financial needs and reconstruction challenges, support critical infrastructure, attract private investment, and create conditions for long-term economic growth and self-sufficiency. We are also working with the parties on important humanitarian issues, including the return of prisoners and civilians, as well as practical measures aimed at alleviating suffering and reducing the loss of life resulting from this conflict - Kushner said.

Trilateral talks will be held in Abu Dhabi, with coordination with Europeans planned — Umerov

According to him, an important component of this process is encouraging all sides to seriously consider what will happen after the war. By discussing post-war security, economic recovery and the mechanisms needed to prevent future conflicts, we seek to shift the focus from managing the war to laying the foundation for lasting peace.