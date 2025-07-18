The Kremlin is demonstrating a nervous reaction to the wave of bans on Russian state media in Europe. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the restrictions imposed by Germany, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Greece, Romania, and other European countries have dealt a painful blow to Russia's foreign propaganda system.

France blocked visas for Russian journalists and restricted the broadcasting of Russian TV channels. Berlin denied a residence permit to an employee of "Russia Today". In the EU, broadcasting was stopped and online access to the resources of "RIA Novosti", "VGTRK" and other Kremlin platforms was blocked.

Moscow calls this "censorship" and threatens with a response – both through Russian laws and through international organizations. At the OSCE level, Russia continues to make accusations of "discrimination", but these statements do not find support from the majority of countries - added the intelligence.

For reference

In Russia, after 2022, a significant number of Western media, such as BBC, Deutsche Welle, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, CNN, and The Guardian, were banned or significantly restricted due to their coverage of the war in Ukraine and criticism of the regime. Roskomnadzor blocks their websites, and laws on "foreign agents" and "undesirable organizations" forced many publications to cease operations in the country. At least 50–70 Western media outlets faced bans or censorship, and many foreign journalists left Russia due to the threat of persecution.

