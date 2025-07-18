Kremlin nervous due to pressure on Russian media in Europe - intelligence

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 48900 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 45618 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
02:38 PM • 44030 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 51314 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 61226 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
11:59 AM • 49772 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 53990 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 178006 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109165 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 104911 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.1m/s
84%
744mm
Popular news
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against RussiaJuly 18, 08:28 AM • 109356 views
Military TCC officer beat mobilized man to death in a bus: what decision did the court make?July 18, 09:37 AM • 19701 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 138759 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 94865 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military02:37 PM • 68015 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
03:17 PM • 48867 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military02:37 PM • 68061 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 138811 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 177983 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 358695 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jerome Powell
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere12:24 PM • 94943 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 119164 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 126038 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 238465 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 295129 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
9K720 Iskander
Tesla Model Y
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Kremlin nervous due to pressure on Russian media in Europe - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2896 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reports on the Kremlin's nervous reaction to the bans on Russian state media in Europe. The restrictions, imposed by a number of European countries, have dealt a blow to Russia's foreign propaganda system.

Kremlin nervous due to pressure on Russian media in Europe - intelligence

The Kremlin is demonstrating a nervous reaction to the wave of bans on Russian state media in Europe. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the restrictions imposed by Germany, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Greece, Romania, and other European countries have dealt a painful blow to Russia's foreign propaganda system.

France blocked visas for Russian journalists and restricted the broadcasting of Russian TV channels. Berlin denied a residence permit to an employee of "Russia Today". In the EU, broadcasting was stopped and online access to the resources of "RIA Novosti", "VGTRK" and other Kremlin platforms was blocked.

Moscow calls this "censorship" and threatens with a response – both through Russian laws and through international organizations. At the OSCE level, Russia continues to make accusations of "discrimination", but these statements do not find support from the majority of countries

- added the intelligence.

For reference

In Russia, after 2022, a significant number of Western media, such as BBC, Deutsche Welle, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, CNN, and The Guardian, were banned or significantly restricted due to their coverage of the war in Ukraine and criticism of the regime. Roskomnadzor blocks their websites, and laws on "foreign agents" and "undesirable organizations" forced many publications to cease operations in the country. At least 50–70 Western media outlets faced bans or censorship, and many foreign journalists left Russia due to the threat of persecution.

Russia intensifies hybrid attacks on Europe's critical infrastructure - foreign intelligence18.07.25, 13:30 • 3810 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Switzerland
European Union
France
Belgium
Greece
Germany
Romania
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9