Russia intensifies hybrid attacks on Europe's critical infrastructure - foreign intelligence

After 2022, the number of Russian hybrid attacks in Europe sharply increased – over 200 incidents were recorded between 2014 and 2024. The main targets are energy, transport, and communication facilities, and the goal of such attacks is to undermine the unity of the European Union. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.



The number of Russian hybrid attacks in Europe has rapidly increased since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Over 200 incidents have been documented between 2014 and 2024 – from sabotage and disinformation to cyberattacks and GPS jamming. Over 86% of them occurred after 2022, and in 2024 alone, there were 6 times more than in the previous year.

Energy, transport, and communication remain the main targets. Since the beginning of 2025, attacks on underwater cables, water supply facilities, and attempts to influence air transportation in EU countries have been recorded. - the report says.

The activity of Russian agents is systemic: on average, 20 countries were attacked annually in 2022–2024. The countries that actively support Ukraine are most often attacked – particularly Poland, the Baltic states, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, and Norway.

The goal of the operations is to provoke internal problems to weaken European solidarity and reduce support for Kyiv. - added the intelligence service.

