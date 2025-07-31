$41.770.02
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 5794 views
Kramatorsk shelled by Russia: city center hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

Russian occupiers shelled Kramatorsk on July 31, the city center was hit

Kramatorsk shelled by Russia: city center hit

On Thursday, July 31, Russian occupiers shelled the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. This was reported on Facebook by Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the official, the central part of the city came under attack. However, there are currently no reports of casualties or fatalities.

Meanwhile, local media and Telegram channels reported a hit on a residential building. The consequences of the strike are being clarified.

Recall

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including reactive "Shaheds," and then by missiles.

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on July 31, 124 people have already been injured, and 8 people have died.

UNN also reported that on the night of July 22, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk with a guided aerial bomb, hitting an apartment building. According to the head of the MVA, Oleksandr Kucherenko, a boy born in 2015 died as a result of the strike, and 5 more people were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

