Klitschko: 600,000 Kyiv residents left the capital after Russian attacks on January 9

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
08:12 PM • 5434 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
07:42 PM • 11187 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
06:44 PM • 13890 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 25049 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 21828 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 33991 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 22415 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 27965 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 25400 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 25455 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEOJanuary 20, 02:32 PM • 15725 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 17030 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 9512 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 6874 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director07:12 PM • 9950 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the Director07:12 PM • 10040 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 25049 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 33991 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 34973 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 47018 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Greenland
Davos
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationship05:49 PM • 5604 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 6930 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 9618 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 17092 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEOJanuary 20, 02:32 PM • 15784 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Gold

Klitschko: 600,000 Kyiv residents left the capital after Russian attacks on January 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

After Russian attacks on January 9, 600,000 Kyiv residents left the city. Mayor Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to leave the capital due to the critical situation with basic services.

Klitschko: 600,000 Kyiv residents left the capital after Russian attacks on January 9

600,000 Kyiv residents left the city after Russian attacks on January 9. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN with reference to The Times.

Details

According to him, in some houses it is so cold that residents cannot use the toilet because the water in the toilet has frozen.

Not everyone has the opportunity to leave the city, but at the moment the population is decreasing

- said Klitschko.

He once again urged Kyiv residents to leave the capital if possible.

"The critical situation with basic services - heating, water supply, electricity. Currently, 5,600 apartment buildings remain without heating. ... the Russians want to create a humanitarian catastrophe in our hometown so that people freeze in winter," added the mayor of Kyiv.

Recall

The government reported that water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored after the enemy attack on the night of January 20.

Over a million consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Zelenskyy20.01.26, 20:05 • 2340 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv