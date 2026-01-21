Klitschko: 600,000 Kyiv residents left the capital after Russian attacks on January 9

600,000 Kyiv residents left the city after Russian attacks on January 9. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, informs UNN with reference to The Times.

Details

According to him, in some houses it is so cold that residents cannot use the toilet because the water in the toilet has frozen.

Not everyone has the opportunity to leave the city, but at the moment the population is decreasing - said Klitschko.

He once again urged Kyiv residents to leave the capital if possible.

"The critical situation with basic services - heating, water supply, electricity. Currently, 5,600 apartment buildings remain without heating. ... the Russians want to create a humanitarian catastrophe in our hometown so that people freeze in winter," added the mayor of Kyiv.

Recall

The government reported that water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored after the enemy attack on the night of January 20.

