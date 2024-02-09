Kim Jong Un says he has the "legal right" to destroy South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he has the "legitimate right" to destroy South Korea. He again threatened the neighbor, excluding the concept of peaceful unification from the national policy of his state. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to the Korean Central News Agency KCNA, UNN reports .

Details

During a visit to the Ministry of Defense to celebrate the anniversary of the founding of the army, Kim Jong Un said that South Korea's "puppets" have rejected Pyongyang's efforts to cooperate and are seeking to absorb their neighbor.

Therefore, it was right to call South Korea the "main enemy" and, based on this legitimacy, "it can be attacked and destroyed at any time. - KCNA quoted him as saying.

Addendum

A day earlier, KCNA reported that North Korea's parliament repealed laws on economic cooperation with South Korea, driving a wedge between the neighbors even deeper. Since the beginning of the year, the Kim regime has stepped up its campaign of pressure on South Korea, testing cruise missiles, using threatening rhetoric against Seoul, and demolishing a monument in Pyongyang that symbolizes hopes for unification.

