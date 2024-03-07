$41.340.03
Kim Jong-un leads military exercises and calls for preparations for war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104621 views

Kim Jong-un personally led large-scale military exercises, including the storming of border posts. He urged the army to prepare for war amid annual joint US-South Korean military exercises, which led to an escalation of tensions with South Korea.

Kim Jong-un leads military exercises and calls for preparations for war

Kim Jong-un has staged large-scale military exercises, escalating tensions with South Korea. He called on the army to prepare for war, in the context of the annual joint exercises between the United States and South Korea.

This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally led a large-scale military exercise that included an assault on border posts, highlighting tensions with South Korea. In his address to the army, Kim called for a "new heyday of intensified war preparations" and released photos of the military exercises.

These events took place in the context of the annual joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which provoked sharp reactions from North Korea. A spokesman for the DPRK Defense Ministry warned of a "high price" for these exercises, raising the possibility of a military provocation.

Add

North Korea's leader has previously ruled out the idea of peaceful reunification and increased the intensity of military training, which has led to speculation about his readiness for hostilities. In this context, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Kim Jong-un of the consequences of a nuclear strike.

Kim Jong Un says he has the "legal right" to destroy South Korea09.02.24, 13:08 • 25767 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
South Korea
Joe Biden
United States
