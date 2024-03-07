Kim Jong-un leads military exercises and calls for preparations for war

Kim Jong-un has staged large-scale military exercises, escalating tensions with South Korea. He called on the army to prepare for war, in the context of the annual joint exercises between the United States and South Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally led a large-scale military exercise that included an assault on border posts, highlighting tensions with South Korea. In his address to the army, Kim called for a "new heyday of intensified war preparations" and released photos of the military exercises.

These events took place in the context of the annual joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which provoked sharp reactions from North Korea. A spokesman for the DPRK Defense Ministry warned of a "high price" for these exercises, raising the possibility of a military provocation.

North Korea's leader has previously ruled out the idea of peaceful reunification and increased the intensity of military training, which has led to speculation about his readiness for hostilities. In this context, U.S. President Joe Biden warned Kim Jong-un of the consequences of a nuclear strike.

