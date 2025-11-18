Kherson left without electricity: part of the city de-energized due to Russian shelling
On November 18, Kherson was partially de-energized due to Russian shelling. Possible interruptions in centralized water supply in apartment buildings.
On Tuesday, November 18, the city of Kherson was partially left without electricity due to Russian shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram of the Kherson City Military Administration (Kherson City Council).
As a result of Russian shelling, all districts of Kherson were partially de-energized. Currently, specialists are assessing the extent of the damage and carrying out emergency repair work.
The administration also warned that there may be interruptions in centralized water supply in apartment buildings.
On the night of November 18, unknown drones attacked the Zuyivska and Starobeshevska thermal power plants in occupied Donetsk region. This led to power outages in many settlements and the shutdown of boiler houses and filtration stations.
