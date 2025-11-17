In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected

In most regions of Ukraine, schedules will be in effect tomorrow throughout the day - 1.5 to 4 queues will be disconnected, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, November 18, consumption restriction measures will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. - the message says.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – in the amount of 1.5 to 4 queues

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers

The company emphasized that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly! - Ukrenergo summarized.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, power outage schedules around the clock - Ministry of Energy