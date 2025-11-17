$42.040.02
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
The National Security and Defense Council denied information that Umerov refuses to return to Ukraine
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
November 17, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
November 17, 07:00 AM
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect around the clock on November 18: how many queues will be disconnected

On November 18, electricity consumption restriction schedules will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. Disconnections will last from 00:00 to 23:59, covering from 1.5 to 4 queues of consumers.

In most regions of Ukraine, schedules will be in effect tomorrow throughout the day - 1.5 to 4 queues will be disconnected, reports UNN with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, November 18, consumption restriction measures will be applied in most regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

- the message says.

The time and scope of restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – in the amount of 1.5 to 4 queues

• from 00:00 to 23:59 – for industrial consumers

The company emphasized that the time and scope of restrictions may change.

Follow the information on the official pages of the oblenergos in your region. When electricity appears according to the schedule, please use it sparingly!

- Ukrenergo summarized.

