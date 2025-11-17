Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, power outage schedules around the clock - Ministry of Energy

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in five regions, power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Details

Repair and restoration work is underway at the damaged energy infrastructure facilities, as indicated.

Today, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied from 00:00 to 23:59 in most regions of Ukraine - the agency's message says.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Ukrainians were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.18 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs," the report says.