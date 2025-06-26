Kharkiv has accepted 206,000 internally displaced persons to date - Terekhov

As of today, Kharkiv has a population of 1 million 300 thousand, including 206 thousand internally displaced persons who moved to Kharkiv due to the war. Many of them want to live and work in Kharkiv, said Mayor Ihor Terekhov on the air of the telethon, writes UNN.

As for the people, today Kharkiv has 1 million 300 thousand residents, including 206 thousand internally displaced persons who moved to Kharkiv from the de-occupied territories and from the territories where, unfortunately, active hostilities are still taking place - said the mayor.

Details

Terekhov added that the displaced people want to live and work in Kharkiv. This is a new opportunity for the metropolis, despite the constant shelling.

In addition, these are people who came to us from Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions. They arrived in Kharkiv, live in Kharkiv, and, I must say, it has become their home city. I see their mood, I communicate with them. They want to live in Kharkiv, to work. And for us, this is an opportunity, despite the fact that Kharkiv is under fire - said Terekhov.

Addendum

On June 25, Kharkiv was again attacked by Russian drones. Mayor Ihor Terekhov and Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov confirmed the strikes on a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district. Information on casualties is being clarified, residents were urged to remain in shelters.