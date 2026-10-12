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Kallas: the "energy truce" must go beyond oil refineries, as this benefits the Russians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1642 views

Kaja Kallas called for extending the energy truce beyond oil refineries. The EU has prepared sanctions against 1,600 entities related to Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Kallas: the "energy truce" must go beyond oil refineries, as this benefits the Russians

It is important that the "energy truce" apply not only to oil refineries, of which Ukraine has one while Russia has many. This is undoubtedly beneficial to the Russians. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told journalists about this on October 12, arriving at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports.

Details

"Of course, the main topic is the war in Ukraine. We now have 1,600 entities (for sanctions — ed.) that we are putting forward against Russia's military-industrial complex, as well as the sham elections in Russia concerning the occupied territories of Ukraine," Kallas said.

"Also, of course, we welcome the energy truce, when it is observed. We have not yet seen Russia observe it as well. Of course, personally, I would also welcome the ceasefire including not killing people. Not only energy, but energy is extremely important because the winter will be cold. It is important that this apply not only to oil refineries, of which Ukraine has one while Russia has many. This is undoubtedly beneficial to the Russians. Minister Sybiha is also with us; he will share firsthand information from Ukraine," the EU foreign policy chief stated.

Asked what the reaction was to the Trump–Putin agreement on diesel fuel, and whether this contradicts everything they had worked on in the past, Kallas said: "That is why we are continuing on our path. We are now adopting sanctions against 1,600 entities because we see that pressure on Russia will work."

"Russia started this war. We must not forget that. We must pressure Russia to stop. Because if they stop, Ukrainians will also not have to take any measures to defend their country, and that is what is at stake. So we hope that this ceasefire agreement will be observed, but so far we have not seen it taking effect," Kallas said.

"Trump's energy truce" currently entails halting strikes only on oil refineries - Axios11.10.26, 23:37 • 11701 view

Julia Shramko

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