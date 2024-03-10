$41.340.03
Japan, US discuss defense cooperation to increase aid to Ukraine - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 43838 views

Japan and the United States are discussing cooperation to provide Ukraine with more ammunition, potentially easing Tokyo's restrictions on military exports and helping to expand the U.S. arsenal of weapons for Ukraine.

Japan, US discuss defense cooperation to increase aid to Ukraine - media

Japan and the United States are discussing cooperation in the field of military equipment to provide Ukraine with more ammunition. This is reported by the Yomiuri newspaper, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the countries are trying to reach an agreement before the April 10 summit in Washington between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden.

The key topic of the summit will be finding ways in which Japan can help expand the U.S. arsenal of weapons.

U.S. manufacturers are working hard to supply weapons, from artillery shells to air defense systems, which Washington has promised to provide to Ukraine. At the same time, Japan, which has adopted a pacifist constitution, has provided Ukraine with non-lethal aid and loan guarantees worth billions of dollars, but not weapons.

The publication emphasizes that easing Tokyo's restrictions on military exports could help the United States and European countries transfer weapons to Ukraine in the short term, and in the long term expand Japan's ability to sell weapons abroad.

Japan will help modernize Ukraine's energy system - Ministry of Energy22.02.24, 19:10 • 32071 view

Addendum

Kishida and Biden are expected to deepen relations between the two countries and look for ways to strengthen the defense equipment supply chain, particularly against the backdrop of China's growing influence.

Tokyo and Washington are also considering expanding an agreement under which Japanese companies will regularly maintain and repair U.S. military equipment - this issue is expected to be on the summit agenda.

The publication notes that such a move could be politically risky for Biden, especially in an election year. In particular, the US president may be criticized for sending American jobs to Japan.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged allies to urgently increase and accelerate military aid to Ukraine, saying that the strategy of helping Ukraine "one drop at a time" no longer works to defeat Russia and prevent the spread of war in Europe.

"I'm in Kyiv to sound the alarm": British Defense Secretary calls on the world to increase support for Ukraine08.03.24, 13:15 • 105841 view

