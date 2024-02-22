Japan will help modernize Ukraine's energy system - Ministry of Energy

Japan will help Ukraine in the modernization of the energy system through the use of the most advanced technologies. This is reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine signed Memorandums of Understanding with Japanese power equipment manufacturers Sumitomo Corporation and Kawasaki Heavy Industries - summarized in the Ministry of Energy.

In particular, the first document , a trilateral Memorandum between GTSOU, Sumitomo Corporation and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, provides for the modernization of gas compressor stations.

Japan should become one of the leaders of economic recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine - Shmyhal

The second, a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding with Sumitomo Corporation, provides for cooperation in the implementation of mobile gas turbines using the most advanced technologies to enhance the resilience and flexibility of Ukraine's energy system.

This year, the companies will begin the necessary research and feasibility studies to implement the projects as soon as possible.

Addendum

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko thanked Japan for its systematic support in restoring Ukraine's energy sector. According to him, Ukraine has already received autotransformers, gas turbines, and protective structures from Japanese partners.

Japan is also our partner in the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, which includes energy security, radiation and nuclear safety as important components. We are sincerely grateful for the steadfast position and support - Galushchenko emphasized.

Dmytro Lypa, General Director of the GTSOU, emphasized that the expertise and technologies of world-renowned manufacturers will help strengthen the Ukrainian gas industry.

Recall

Ukraine plans to conduct a stress test of its gas transportation system in 2024 to test its ability to operate in wartime conditions without Russian gas transit.