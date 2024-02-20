Japan should become one of the leaders of economic recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine - Shmyhal

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93625 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109661 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152391 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156211 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252294 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174573 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165766 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226918 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40663 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75109 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43273 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35929 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68539 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252294 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226918 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212882 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238582 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225294 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93625 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68539 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75109 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113318 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114198 views
Actual
Japan should become one of the leaders of economic recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine - Shmyhal

Japan should become one of the leaders of economic recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31192 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Japan should become one of the leaders in the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine's economy after a visit to Tokyo, where 56 documents were signed, including on the avoidance of double taxation and Japanese investments and loans to support Ukrainian business and infrastructure projects.

Japan should become one of the leaders in the economic recovery and reconstruction of our country. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference for the media on February 20 following his visit to Tokyo. The Government portal reports, according to UNN.

The Ukrainian delegation to Japan had an extremely intense program of the visit. The key event was the Conference on Economic Development and Reconstruction. It was attended by representatives of business circles from both countries, government officials, and representatives of communities and regions,

- Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

Details

It is noted that 56 documents of various levels were signed during the conference. In particular, an intergovernmental agreement on the avoidance of double taxation was signed.

In particular, agreements were reached to provide Ukraine with a grant for the implementation of the Emergency Recovery Program from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The funds, according to the Prime Minister, will be used to rebuild the energy sector, the transportation industry, and for humanitarian demining.

In addition, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has signed a number of documents with Japanese companies that produce agricultural machinery.

The Japan Urban Revitalization Agency will help rebuild settlements destroyed by the enemy. This includes a wide range of technical cooperation. The Japan Water Resources Agency will help restore the dams destroyed by Russia. Japan has vast experience in this area, which we will study and adopt,

- the Prime Minister noted.

Among other things, INI CORPORATION will help build a strategically important bridge across the Danube and a bridge across the Dniester Estuary. And a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to help Ukrainian producers enter the Japanese market.

The Japanese state export credit agency NEXI will open credit lines for investment and exports to Ukraine. In particular, Japan will allocate EUR 1.25 billion to support Japanese investments in Ukraine. This will have a cumulative effect,

the Head of Government noted.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will also provide a $150 million loan to support recovery projects by Ukrainian businesses through the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank.

Denys Shmyhal thanked the Japanese Government, business and everyone involved in the dialog: "We know that Japan is always there for us, that the Japanese people believe in our victory and help bring it closer.

Recall

Japan will provide $12.1 billion in aid to Ukraine, including the announced and implemented amount. This includes a $4.7 billion grant that Kyiv will receive by the end of this month.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
danubeDanube
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising