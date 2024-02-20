Japan should become one of the leaders of economic recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine - Shmyhal

Japan should become one of the leaders in the economic recovery and reconstruction of our country. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press conference for the media on February 20 following his visit to Tokyo. The Government portal reports, according to UNN.

The Ukrainian delegation to Japan had an extremely intense program of the visit. The key event was the Conference on Economic Development and Reconstruction. It was attended by representatives of business circles from both countries, government officials, and representatives of communities and regions, - Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

Details

It is noted that 56 documents of various levels were signed during the conference. In particular, an intergovernmental agreement on the avoidance of double taxation was signed.

In particular, agreements were reached to provide Ukraine with a grant for the implementation of the Emergency Recovery Program from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The funds, according to the Prime Minister, will be used to rebuild the energy sector, the transportation industry, and for humanitarian demining.

In addition, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has signed a number of documents with Japanese companies that produce agricultural machinery.

The Japan Urban Revitalization Agency will help rebuild settlements destroyed by the enemy. This includes a wide range of technical cooperation. The Japan Water Resources Agency will help restore the dams destroyed by Russia. Japan has vast experience in this area, which we will study and adopt, - the Prime Minister noted.

Among other things, INI CORPORATION will help build a strategically important bridge across the Danube and a bridge across the Dniester Estuary. And a Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) to help Ukrainian producers enter the Japanese market.

The Japanese state export credit agency NEXI will open credit lines for investment and exports to Ukraine. In particular, Japan will allocate EUR 1.25 billion to support Japanese investments in Ukraine. This will have a cumulative effect, the Head of Government noted.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will also provide a $150 million loan to support recovery projects by Ukrainian businesses through the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank.

Denys Shmyhal thanked the Japanese Government, business and everyone involved in the dialog: "We know that Japan is always there for us, that the Japanese people believe in our victory and help bring it closer.

Recall

Japan will provide $12.1 billion in aid to Ukraine, including the announced and implemented amount. This includes a $4.7 billion grant that Kyiv will receive by the end of this month.