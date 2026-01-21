$43.180.08
The New York Times

Japan to allocate $6 billion to support Ukraine in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Japan will allocate $6 billion for humanitarian and technical support to Ukraine in 2026. Total aid from Japan since the beginning of the invasion has exceeded $15 billion.

Japan to allocate $6 billion to support Ukraine in 2026

The Japanese government has announced the allocation of $6 billion for humanitarian and technical support to Ukraine throughout 2026. This was reported by Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk following the first official meeting with the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the negotiations, the parties discussed current results of cooperation and further assistance. To date, Kyiv has already received more than 2,500 power generators, 65 transformers, 10 power generating units, and other equipment for restoring the energy system from Tokyo. Japan has also allocated an additional approximately $149 million for projects under the Emergency Recovery Program for Ukraine.

The total volume of financial and humanitarian aid from Japan since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has already exceeded $15 billion. The new support package for 2026 will be a continuation of the strategic partnership between the countries in the field of civil protection and energy security.

