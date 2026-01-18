$43.180.08
Italy sends heating equipment to Ukraine for affected regions - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Italy will provide Ukraine with a batch of heating equipment for regions affected by Russian terror. The country will receive 78 industrial boilers with a total capacity of 116.5 MW.

Italy sends heating equipment to Ukraine for affected regions - Budanov

In the coming days, a batch of heating equipment from Italy will arrive in Ukraine to support the regions most affected by Russian terror. As part of the first stage, 78 industrial boilers with a total capacity of 116.5 MW are heading to Ukraine. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, as reported by UNN.

We continue to attract international assistance to overcome the difficult situation in the energy sector after large-scale Russian shelling. In the coming days, a batch of heating equipment from Italy will arrive in Ukraine to support the regions most affected by Russian terror. This is the implementation of agreements between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

- Budanov reported.

Details

According to him, as part of the first stage, 78 industrial boilers with a total capacity of 116.5 MW are heading to Ukraine. This equipment is necessary in the face of constant attacks on our infrastructure. The second stage of support is designed for the next six months. During this time, Ukraine will receive more than 300 additional boilers with a total capacity of 806 MW. The equipment will be directed to communities that are currently suffering the most from enemy shelling.

Grateful to Italy for its help and to all our partners for their solidarity and concrete steps to protect Ukrainians.

- summarized the head of the OP.

