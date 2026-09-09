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It will cost over $2,000: Apple to unveil a foldable iPhone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

On September 9, Apple may unveil its first foldable iPhone for $2,199, equivalent to nearly 100,000 hryvnias. The iPhone 18 Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods are also expected.

It will cost over $2,000: Apple to unveil a foldable iPhone

On Wednesday, September 9, Apple will present its first foldable iPhone. Apple is expected to price the phone above $2,000, exceeding the cost of some competitors’ foldable smartphones. According to rumors, the new device will cost from $2,199, which is nearly UAH 100,000, reports The Guardian, as reported by UNN.

Details

It also reports that the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold is sold for $1,899. Much remains unknown about Apple’s device, including its name, although it is rumored to be called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra.

Apple is also expected to make several other standard announcements, including new iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models. Although the foldable iPhone will likely take center stage, demand for foldable phones accounts for only a small share of overall mobile-device sales.

By contrast, consumer interest in standard iPhones remains high, as demonstrated by Apple’s latest strong financial results.

The company is also expected to unveil new versions of some of its other products at its events and over the next few months, including updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods lines.

Previously

The IFA 2026 international consumer electronics exhibition kicked off in Berlin on September 2 with Media Days, while the exhibition will be open to visitors from September 4 to 8. Manufacturers are focusing on artificial intelligence, robotics, smart homes, mobile devices, and energy-efficient appliances.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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