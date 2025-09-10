It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in Poland

$41.120.13
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one wounded
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in Poland
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one word
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 36158 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 47666 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from defeating Azerbaijan
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
TikTok
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times

It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called for an investigation into who controlled the drones that violated Polish airspace on September 10. He expressed solidarity with Poland and offered cooperation in the investigation of the incident.

It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in Poland

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated the need to determine "who controlled the drones" that violated Polish airspace on the night of September 10. He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

The violation of the sovereign airspace of Poland, our neighbor and partner in the EU and NATO, is a serious incident that can have far-reaching consequences. Therefore, it is extremely important to objectively determine whether it was intentional or accidental, and who controlled these drones. I express solidarity with Poland and offer cooperation in finding all the necessary answers

- Fico stated.

The Slovak Prime Minister noted that he receives information from relevant sources, which currently allow him to "take only the above-mentioned position."

"If there is a reason, I will change or supplement my position, consistently adhering to the principles of international law.

The violation of Polish airspace and the ability of the Polish armed forces to react puts Slovak opposition politicians in a harsh light, who gratuitously handed over the entire air defense system to Ukraine without adequate compensation. Instead of admitting their guilt in this military sabotage against Slovakia, they cry in the media as if they feel deprived, and prove that they are capable of plunging Slovakia into trouble," Fico added.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport is closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

Poland on the night of September 9-10 activated its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Russia prepared drone attacks against Poland since July, using Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards on its UAVs. This indicates preparation for flights and testing of mobile network connectivity.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while denying involvement in the falling of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not reach Poland, despite the facts of incursions.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Ukraine
Poland