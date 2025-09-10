It is necessary to establish who controlled the drones: Fico on Russian drones in Poland

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated the need to determine "who controlled the drones" that violated Polish airspace on the night of September 10. He wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

The violation of the sovereign airspace of Poland, our neighbor and partner in the EU and NATO, is a serious incident that can have far-reaching consequences. Therefore, it is extremely important to objectively determine whether it was intentional or accidental, and who controlled these drones. I express solidarity with Poland and offer cooperation in finding all the necessary answers - Fico stated.

The Slovak Prime Minister noted that he receives information from relevant sources, which currently allow him to "take only the above-mentioned position."

"If there is a reason, I will change or supplement my position, consistently adhering to the principles of international law.

The violation of Polish airspace and the ability of the Polish armed forces to react puts Slovak opposition politicians in a harsh light, who gratuitously handed over the entire air defense system to Ukraine without adequate compensation. Instead of admitting their guilt in this military sabotage against Slovakia, they cry in the media as if they feel deprived, and prove that they are capable of plunging Slovakia into trouble," Fico added.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. Rzeszów Airport is closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Also, due to unplanned military activity, the airspace over Lublin Airport (EPLB) was closed.

Poland on the night of September 9-10 activated its own and allied aircraft for airspace security. This happened after Russian drones flew in during an attack on Ukraine.

Russia prepared drone attacks against Poland since July, using Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards on its UAVs. This indicates preparation for flights and testing of mobile network connectivity.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have "destroyed" Ukrainian defense industry enterprises, while denying involvement in the falling of UAV debris on Polish territory. The occupiers claim that their drones could not reach Poland, despite the facts of incursions.