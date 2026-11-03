It has become known how many Russians and how much of their equipment the Defense Forces eliminated during the day

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 2,060 Russian servicemen and also destroyed 1,413 unmanned aerial vehicles and 39 enemy artillery systems. The total personnel losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached approximately 1,594,830 people. This is evidenced by data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of November 3, 2026, reports UNN.

Details

In addition, over the past day, Russian forces lost 4 armored combat vehicles, 1 multiple-launch rocket system, 4 ground robotic systems, 363 vehicles and fuel tankers, as well as 4 units of special equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has lost 12,452 tanks, 25,633 armored combat vehicles, 51,840 artillery systems, 2,252 multiple-launch rocket systems, and 1,731 air defense systems.

Also destroyed were 452 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 593,954 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,140 cruise missiles, 3,067 ground robotic systems, 35 ships and boats, and 2 submarines.

Losses of vehicles and fuel tankers amount to 169,473 units, and of special equipment—to 4,867.

The General Staff notes that the data are being уточined.

Russia managed to form only 4 of the 17 planned divisions due to heavy losses in the war against Ukraine