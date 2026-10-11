It fell among high-rise buildings — in Kyiv, sappers removed the warhead of a ballistic missile

In Kyiv’s Obolonskyi District, bomb disposal experts from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine recovered the warhead and safe remnants of a Russian ballistic missile. It fell in the courtyard of residential high-rise buildings, damaging a one-story structure, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, the dangerous object was discovered at the site of one of the Russian strikes on the capital. The ballistic missile fell directly in the courtyard of residential high-rise buildings. The fall damaged a one-story structure.

Photo: State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service’s bomb disposal experts recovered the missile’s warhead and its safe remnants.

The service reminded citizens of the need to follow mine safety rules. If suspicious objects are discovered, it is prohibited to approach or touch them. Such finds must be reported immediately by calling 101 or 112.

Context

On October 10, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones. The Obolonskyi District suffered the most, with a restaurant building being hit and missile debris falling in the courtyard of a residential building. According to the National Police, seven people aged between 18 and 72 were injured in the attack in the Obolonskyi District. Five of the injured were hospitalized. According to the city authorities, three of those injured were in serious condition.

In addition, the consequences of Russian strikes were recorded in the Solomianskyi and Podilskyi districts of the capital. Residential buildings, a restaurant, a business center, and cars were damaged.

Three fires also broke out in the Obolonskyi District, involving wooden structures and grass in an open area. Rescuers extinguished the fires over a total area of 200 square meters.

Reminder

On the night of October 11, the enemy launched 116 Shahed-type attack UAVs at Ukraine, 95 of them jet-powered. Air defense forces managed to destroy 94 enemy drones; hits were recorded at 7 locations.