It became known who will be the next NATO Secretary General after Stoltenberg

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12686 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 128505 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130575 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 144876 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 202948 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241349 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149144 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370355 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182777 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149866 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 128564 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 111994 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 130623 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 124948 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 144923 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9582 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11181 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15425 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16762 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 25940 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

It became known who will be the next NATO Secretary General after Stoltenberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31275 views

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is the most likely candidate to become the next NATO Secretary General, according to current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

It became known who will be the next NATO Secretary General after Stoltenberg

North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has publicly stated for the first time that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has the best chance of becoming the next head of the military-political bloc. Jens Stoltenberg said this during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on June 18, UNN reports .

Details

The head of the Alliance acknowledged that he usually refrains from commenting on his successor because he does not choose him.

But after today's announcement by Prime Minister Orban, I think it's clear that we are very close to a decision in NATO on the next Secretary General

Stoltenberg explained.

He noted that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte "is a very good candidate" because he has a lot of experience as head of government.

He is a close friend and colleague of mine. And that is why I believe that the Alliance will decide on my successor very soon. This will be good for all of us, for NATO and also for me

Stoltenberg stated.

In bid to become NATO secretary general, Rutte promises Orban a deal on Ukraine - FT18.06.24, 10:39 • 38416 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
United States Department of State
NATO
Jens Stoltenberg
Netherlands
Anthony Blinken
United States
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91