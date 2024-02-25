Israel to send delegation to Qatar to free hostages

Israel's military cabinet has decided to send a delegation to the emirate with a limited mandate. This was written by a well-known Israeli journalist with connections Barak Ravid, UNN reports .

Israel wants to send a delegation to Qatar for further talks in the ongoing negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hostages held by Hamas. According to a post on the X platform (formerly Twitter) late Saturday night by prominent Israeli journalist Barak Ravid of the Axios news portal, the Israeli military cabinet has decided to send a delegation with a limited mandate to the emirate in the coming days to discuss technical issues, such as the amount of aid to the Gaza Strip, and other issues.

Ravid cited Israeli sources.

Meanwhile, thousands of people demonstrated in several Israeli cities in support of the release of hostages held by Hamas and against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Protesters in Tel Aviv carried banners with the slogan "You are the leader! You are guilty!".

More and more critics are accusing the prime minister of mismanaging the country before and after the terrorist attack by Hamas and other extremist groups in southern Israel on October 7. They accuse him of subordinating all important decisions to his own political advantage.

