Israel to send delegation to Qatar to free hostages

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35275 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 133517 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 81830 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 301553 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 252186 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197346 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234634 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252332 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158442 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372302 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 97373 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 121337 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88778 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63048 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 63904 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 133517 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 301553 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 221923 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 252186 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23747 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31523 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31247 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 82404 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 89365 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Israel to send delegation to Qatar to free hostages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23119 views

Israel's military cabinet has decided to send a delegation to Qatar to discuss technical issues for the release of hostages held by Hamas. held by Hamas.

Israel to send delegation to Qatar to free hostages

Israel's military cabinet has decided to send a delegation to the emirate with a limited mandate. This was written by a well-known Israeli journalist with connections Barak Ravid, UNN reports .

Details

Israel wants to send a delegation to Qatar for further talks in the ongoing negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza war and the release of hostages held by Hamas. According to a post on the X platform (formerly Twitter) late Saturday night by prominent Israeli journalist Barak Ravid of the Axios news portal, the Israeli military cabinet has decided to send a delegation with a limited mandate to the emirate in the coming days to discuss technical issues, such as the amount of aid to the Gaza Strip, and other issues.

Ravid cited Israeli sources.

AddendumAddendum

Meanwhile, thousands of people demonstrated in several Israeli cities in support of the release of hostages held by Hamas and against the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Protesters in Tel Aviv carried banners with the slogan "You are the leader! You are guilty!".

More and more critics are accusing the prime minister of mismanaging the country before and after the terrorist attack by Hamas and other extremist groups in southern Israel on October 7. They accuse him of subordinating all important decisions to his own political advantage.

Recall

The United States and Britain fired missiles at 18 Houthi targets in Yemen, destroying weapons caches, air defense systems, radars and helicoptersused by the Iranian-backed group.

Israel may refuse to participate in Eurovisionif the organizers demand that the lyrics of their participant's song be changed.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
United Kingdom
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
Tel Aviv
Yemen
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02