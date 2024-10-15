Israel may face a delay in US military aid because of the situation in Gaza
Kyiv • UNN
The United States demands that Israel improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza within 30 days. Failure to comply risks Israel losing American military aid.
Israel risks losing U.S. military aid if it does not improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. Axios writes about this, UNN reports.
Details
In particular, U.S. officials warned Israel of the U.S. government's "deep concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza" and called on Israel to "take urgent and consistent action" during October.
The letter was signed by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, among others. The officials list a number of specific measures for the Israeli authorities related to facilitating access for humanitarian goods to Gaza, which must be implemented within 30 days.
UN suspends humanitarian aid in Gaza due to Israeli offensive27.08.24, 06:36 • 91914 views
The letter also cites Section 620i of the US Foreign Assistance Act, which restricts military assistance to countries that impede the delivery of US humanitarian aid.
Blinken and Austin listed a number of demands, including the continued movement of 350 trucks of humanitarian aid daily into the Gaza Strip through all four current crossings, as well as the opening of a fifth crossing.
Recall
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells US President Joe Biden's administration that he is ready to strike military, not oil or nuclear facilities in Iran.