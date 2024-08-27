UN suspends humanitarian aid in Gaza due to Israeli offensive

The UN has suspended humanitarian aid in Gaza because of the Israeli offensive. This is reported by Al Jazeera, UNN reports.

Details

Israeli tanks are reportedly advancing on Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, while Israeli aircrafts have struck the Maghazi refugee camp, killing three Palestinians. Accordingly, the UN was forced to suspend its humanitarian activities in Gaza after Israel announced a mass evacuation to Deir el-Balah, where the operational center was previously located.

In the West Bank, Israeli soldiers killed 6 Palestinians, and far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his intention to install an Israeli flag on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Recall

According to the information, the war between Israel and Gaza has led to the deaths of more than 40,000 people and injuries to almost 94,000 others, while Hamas attacks on October 7 in Israel claimed the lives of 1,139 people.

