IRGC announced the expansion of a large-scale attack on US military facilities as part of Operation "True Promise 4"

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the launch of the third, fourth, and fifth waves of a massive strike, targeting US logistical and naval facilities across the Persian Gulf region. This is reported by UNN with reference to Almayadeen.

Details

According to official reports from Tehran, the attack is a continuation of a series of strikes on the Israeli cities of Haifa and Ramat David, but now the operation has covered bases in Kuwait, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. IRGC representatives claim that the use of modernized ballistic missiles and drone swarms has led to significant destruction of American infrastructure and a large number of casualties among US military personnel.

Destruction of strategic bases and supply vessels in the Indian Ocean

According to the statement of the Iranian military, Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base in Kuwait was hit by four ballistic missiles and 12 drones, which disabled its main facilities.

Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei

Harir base in Iraq, where special forces are stationed, and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia also came under fire. In addition to ground targets, the IRGC reported the successful destruction of MSP and MST logistics vessels in the Indian Ocean, which provided refueling and ammunition supplies for US Navy ships, noting that the facilities were put out of operation as a result of a series of explosions.

Use of new weapons and warning of further escalation

The Corps command emphasizes the use of more advanced and powerful missile systems compared to previous operations.

Enemies should know that future waves will be more destructive than previous operations in True Promise 3 — reads the text of the official IRGC statement.

The Iranian side claims that the new Qadr 380 missiles and improved drones have increased accuracy, allowing them to hit protected US facilities, and warns that each subsequent phase of the operation will only increase destructive power until the set goals are achieved.

Iranian ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv causing significant destruction and injuries