IRGC announced the expansion of a large-scale attack on US military facilities as part of Operation "True Promise 4"

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
01:50 AM • 1546 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
12:05 AM • 7730 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
09:48 PM • 25712 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 35769 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 47498 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 42513 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 46701 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 48888 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 55185 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 49094 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.2m/s
74%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iranian drone attacked international airport in KuwaitVideoFebruary 28, 04:53 PM • 8454 views
White House confirms Trump monitored Iran strikes from Mar-a-Lago villaFebruary 28, 05:07 PM • 9154 views
Iran closed passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz - MediaFebruary 28, 05:23 PM • 8836 views
Ursula von der Leyen convenes special security meeting over Iran crisisFebruary 28, 06:10 PM • 6476 views
IDF reported using over 200 aircraft to strike 500 targets in IranFebruary 28, 06:20 PM • 7184 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 43819 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 47937 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 40738 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 44763 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 45787 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Benjamin Netanyahu
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Tehran
Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 24284 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 23863 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 23676 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 23799 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 37929 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Heating

IRGC announced the expansion of a large-scale attack on US military facilities as part of Operation "True Promise 4"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The IRGC announced the launch of new waves of strikes on US logistical and naval facilities. The attacks covered bases in Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and vessels in the Indian Ocean.

IRGC announced the expansion of a large-scale attack on US military facilities as part of Operation "True Promise 4"

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the launch of the third, fourth, and fifth waves of a massive strike, targeting US logistical and naval facilities across the Persian Gulf region. This is reported by UNN with reference to Almayadeen.

Details

According to official reports from Tehran, the attack is a continuation of a series of strikes on the Israeli cities of Haifa and Ramat David, but now the operation has covered bases in Kuwait, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. IRGC representatives claim that the use of modernized ballistic missiles and drone swarms has led to significant destruction of American infrastructure and a large number of casualties among US military personnel.

Destruction of strategic bases and supply vessels in the Indian Ocean

According to the statement of the Iranian military, Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base in Kuwait was hit by four ballistic missiles and 12 drones, which disabled its main facilities.

Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei28.02.26, 23:48 • 25679 views

Harir base in Iraq, where special forces are stationed, and Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia also came under fire. In addition to ground targets, the IRGC reported the successful destruction of MSP and MST logistics vessels in the Indian Ocean, which provided refueling and ammunition supplies for US Navy ships, noting that the facilities were put out of operation as a result of a series of explosions.

Use of new weapons and warning of further escalation

The Corps command emphasizes the use of more advanced and powerful missile systems compared to previous operations.

Enemies should know that future waves will be more destructive than previous operations in True Promise 3

— reads the text of the official IRGC statement.

The Iranian side claims that the new Qadr 380 missiles and improved drones have increased accuracy, allowing them to hit protected US facilities, and warns that each subsequent phase of the operation will only increase destructive power until the set goals are achieved.

Iranian ballistic missile hit Tel Aviv causing significant destruction and injuries28.02.26, 23:37 • 4948 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
Iraq
Tehran
Indian Ocean
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
United States