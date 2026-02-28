Iran's National Security Council urges residents to leave Tehran

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
08:36 AM • 9378 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
07:12 AM • 15870 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 23283 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 37414 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 39028 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 46030 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 43898 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 42628 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 57693 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 47779 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.9m/s
68%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IAEA recorded suspicious activity by Iran at nuclear facilities previously bombedFebruary 28, 01:55 AM • 11608 views
Today, a rare alignment of six planets in the Solar System will be visible over EarthFebruary 28, 04:15 AM • 11380 views
Military plane carrying cash crashes in Bolivia – at least 15 deadFebruary 28, 04:33 AM • 5636 views
Kim Jong Un presented the party elite with the latest domestically produced sniper riflesPhotoFebruary 28, 05:06 AM • 12482 views
Trump claimed he has an unconstitutional right to run for president a third timeFebruary 28, 05:21 AM • 7020 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 19951 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 25203 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 23835 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 28284 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 29810 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
United States
Iran
Israel
Tehran
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhoto09:42 AM • 4356 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 13398 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 13983 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 14546 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 29934 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier

Iran's National Security Council urges residents to leave Tehran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Iran's National Security Council urged residents to leave the capital, Tehran. This happened after a joint military operation by Israel and the United States, which struck 30 targets in Iran.

Iran's National Security Council urges residents to leave Tehran

Iran's National Security Council has urged residents to leave the capital, Tehran. This was reported by Al Jazeera, according to UNN.

Details

"Due to the current situation, you must, as much as possible and while remaining calm, move to other places and cities if you have such an opportunity," the country's security body said in a statement.

Addition

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

Also, UNN reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the military operation by the US and Israel against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the affected targets in Tehran were the presidential plaza and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Tbilisi
Lebanon
Dubai
Tehran
United States
Iran