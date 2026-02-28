Iran's National Security Council urges residents to leave Tehran

Iran's National Security Council has urged residents to leave the capital, Tehran. This was reported by Al Jazeera, according to UNN.

"Due to the current situation, you must, as much as possible and while remaining calm, move to other places and cities if you have such an opportunity," the country's security body said in a statement.

On February 28, Israel and the United States conducted a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

Also, UNN reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the military operation by the US and Israel against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the affected targets in Tehran were the presidential plaza and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.