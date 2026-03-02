Iran's national football team may not play in the World Cup in the USA after the death of the country's leader

Iran's national football team may not participate in the World Cup in the USA after the death of the country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This is reported by AP, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, stated that he does not know whether the national team will be able to play World Cup matches in the United States after the bombing of his country by the USA and Israel.

It is certain that after this attack, we cannot expect to look forward to the World Cup with hope - said the official.

The publication indicates that fans from Iran have already been banned from entering the United States "as part of the first version of the travel ban announced by the Trump administration."

For reference

Iran has been drawn into Group G at the World Cup and is scheduled to play New Zealand in Inglewood, California, on June 15 and Belgium on June 21, before concluding the first round against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

The USA is hosting the tournament along with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Recall

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that there are no risks for World Cup 2026 fans after the riots caused by the death of a drug cartel leader. She assured of safety and normalization of the situation, and FIFA confirmed that the tournament will be held in Mexico.

