Iran's national football team may not play in the World Cup in the USA after the death of the country's leader

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
March 1, 08:23 PM • 15811 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 25268 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 25252 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 32499 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 46781 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 60797 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 67289 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 76408 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 78402 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74123 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.2m/s
85%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJ11:32 PM • 16715 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNS12:05 AM • 17620 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters12:42 AM • 16038 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terrorist01:16 AM • 16692 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media01:51 AM • 16464 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 92404 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 97748 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 81253 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 83131 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 83239 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 47386 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 46113 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 43272 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 42386 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 55537 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
Heating
Bild

Iran's national football team may not play in the World Cup in the USA after the death of the country's leader

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1104 views

The President of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, stated that he does not know whether the national team will be able to play World Cup matches in the USA. This is due to the bombing of the country by the USA and Israel, as well as the ban on entry for Iranian fans.

Iran's national football team may not play in the World Cup in the USA after the death of the country's leader

Iran's national football team may not participate in the World Cup in the USA after the death of the country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This is reported by AP, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the president of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, stated that he does not know whether the national team will be able to play World Cup matches in the United States after the bombing of his country by the USA and Israel.

It is certain that after this attack, we cannot expect to look forward to the World Cup with hope

- said the official.

The publication indicates that fans from Iran have already been banned from entering the United States "as part of the first version of the travel ban announced by the Trump administration."

For reference

Iran has been drawn into Group G at the World Cup and is scheduled to play New Zealand in Inglewood, California, on June 15 and Belgium on June 21, before concluding the first round against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

The USA is hosting the tournament along with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Recall

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that there are no risks for World Cup 2026 fans after the riots caused by the death of a drug cartel leader. She assured of safety and normalization of the situation, and FIFA confirmed that the tournament will be held in Mexico.

Iran to attend World Cup draw in US despite federation boycott04.12.25, 21:27 • 3617 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SportsPolitics
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Mexico
Canada
Iran