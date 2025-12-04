Iran to attend World Cup draw in US despite federation boycott

Iran's national football team coach, Amir Ghalenoei, will attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw in Washington, despite the country's football federation's previous statement about boycotting the event. This was reported by AP, according to UNN.

Details

Federation spokesman Amir-Mahdi Alavi said that Iran's national team coach Amir Ghalenoei will attend the event with one or two members of his staff.

Alavi stated that Ghalenoei's presence would be purely technical and would not amount to a waiver of the federation's protest.

Recall

Iran decided to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, which will take place next week in Washington, because the US denied visas to members of its delegation.