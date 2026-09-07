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Iran’s influence in the Strait of Hormuz is waning due to U.S. economic pressure - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The blockade and sanctions are reducing Iran’s oil revenues and limiting access to foreign currency. Tehran has failed to trigger a global energy shock.

Iran’s influence in the Strait of Hormuz is waning due to U.S. economic pressure - Reuters

Washington is launching an unprecedented economic offensive against Iran to achieve what it failed to achieve through military force. Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that after years of sanctions, Tehran is now facing one of the harshest pressures in the history of the Islamic Republic: a US naval blockade and tougher sanctions are restricting oil exports as well as access to foreign currency.

This campaign by American and regional officials is aimed at forcing Tehran to allow free passage through the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and LNG supplies pass. Their strategy is based on a simple calculation: Iran will suffer greater economic damage than it inflicts

- the article says.

It is pointed out that efforts to halt oil exports have reduced Iran's government revenues, while attempts to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have not caused the global economic shock that Tehran hoped would force Washington to compromise. At the same time, "energy markets have adapted, and alternative supplies continue to arrive."

We will remind you

According to The New York Times, little indicates that Tehran is ready to reach any deal with Washington.

The United States struck three Iranian crude oil tankers05.09.26, 18:17 • 5686 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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