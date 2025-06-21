Iran's Foreign Minister in Istanbul for talks with Islamic countries

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, to participate in a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), where the agenda will be dominated by Tehran's ongoing conflict with Israel, dpa reports, writes UNN.

Details

The news portal Iran Nuances, close to the Iranian government, published photographs of Aragchi's arrival in the Turkish capital to participate in the meeting of the council of foreign ministers.

At Iran's suggestion, the meeting will focus, in particular, on Israeli attacks, Aragchi said. He was also scheduled to hold talks with officials on the sidelines of the summit, the portal reported.

According to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, hundreds of participants are expected at the two-day summit.

These include 43 ministers and high-ranking representatives of international organizations such as the UN and the League of Arab States.

The OIC is an association of 57 states with a predominantly Muslim majority.

The meeting took place the day after Aragchi held talks in Geneva about diplomatic solutions to the conflict with his European counterparts Johann Wadephul of Germany, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, and David Lammy of Great Britain.

Following the meeting, as BBC notes, Iran stated that it would not resume talks on its nuclear program as long as it was being attacked.

Aragchi stated that Iran is ready to consider diplomacy only after Israel's "aggression" is stopped.

Iran's nuclear program is peaceful, he insisted, and Israel's attacks violate international law. Iran, he added, will continue to "exercise its legitimate right to self-defense."

"I want to be clear that Iran's defensive capabilities are not negotiable," he said.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran was ready to "consider diplomatic" options