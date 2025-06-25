Iran says US 'heavily damaged' attacked nuclear sites - AP

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei stated that the country's nuclear facilities were "severely damaged" as a result of US airstrikes. This was reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the Iranian Foreign Ministry representative did not provide any additional details.

This is the first time Tehran has acknowledged the damage caused by US strikes on its nuclear facilities, which took place last weekend.

This comment from Iran came hours after US President Donald Trump criticized an American intelligence report that claimed the airstrikes on Iran had only a limited impact on its nuclear program and barely touched the underground infrastructure, although such an assessment came from the Pentagon.

Nuclear facilities in Iran are completely destroyed - Trump wrote on his Truth Social.

Iran may reconsider its participation in a key nuclear non-proliferation treaty - Foreign Minister

He added that CNN and the New York Times, which first reported the intelligence findings on Tuesday, "teamed up to try to humiliate one of the most successful military strikes in history."

Later, speaking to reporters at the NATO summit in The Hague on Wednesday, he said the report was "very unconvincing" and he insists the targeted locations were destroyed.

Iran's nuclear program is almost completely destroyed after US strikes, recovery will take years - Witkoff