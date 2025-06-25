Iran may reconsider its participation in a key nuclear non-proliferation treaty - Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suggested that the country may review its membership in a landmark treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons after US and Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

An attack on our nuclear facilities will certainly have serious and profound consequences for Iran's future course - Abbas Araghchi told the Qatari news outlet Al Araby Al Jadeed.

Iran is a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). It is an agreement aimed at monitoring and preventing the global spread of nuclear weapons, as well as promoting the peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

Any signatories to the treaty who do not have nuclear weapons are prohibited from creating and using them.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog that monitors compliance with the NPT, has published reports in recent months stating that Iran has not provided answers to questions about its nuclear program.

Strikes on Iran without Congressional consent: US announces resolution to impeach Trump

Although the Islamic Republic has insisted on the peaceful nature of its program, it began enriching uranium to near-weapons grade after US President Donald Trump withdrew during his first term from the agreement signed in 2015 between Tehran and international powers, including the United States.

Last week, Trump ordered a strike on Iran's nuclear program, which he said destroyed it, although a leaked Pentagon report said the attacks likely only delayed it by a few months.

We have worked for many years to demonstrate to the world that we are committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and are ready to work within its framework, but unfortunately, this treaty has failed to protect us or our nuclear program – Araghchi said.

Iran's top diplomat told the publication that it was too early to say how Iran would react, but said he "imagines" that "Iran's view of the nuclear program and the non-proliferation regime will change, the direction of which he "cannot yet determine."

Addition

Israel carried out a limited airstrike on Iran in response to the missile attack, but refrained from a large-scale operation due to President Trump's demand. The strike was symbolic, hitting only one radar north of Tehran to preserve the need for a response and respect the White House's demand.