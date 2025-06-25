Iran may reconsider its participation in a key nuclear non-proliferation treaty - Foreign Minister

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 6624 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
08:58 AM • 19561 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 25794 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
08:15 AM • 23293 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until Tomorrow
June 24, 05:47 PM • 49144 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 88709 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 92608 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 110970 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 120519 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 122206 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
6.7m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
Orbán: Zelenskyy's absence from closed-door NATO leaders' meeting "marks the end of an era"June 25, 02:03 AM • 39366 views
Enemy ships disappeared from the Black and Azov Seas - NavyJune 25, 03:14 AM • 32127 views
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is known07:18 AM • 32359 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 24873 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14308 views
Publications
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 14558 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 89607 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 132382 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 136015 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"June 24, 09:55 AM • 175111 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 31013 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 39353 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 52835 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 127484 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 204495 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
Kh-59
Kalibr (missile family)
Falcon 9

Iran may reconsider its participation in a key nuclear non-proliferation treaty - Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 556 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned of "serious consequences" for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty following US and Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities. Iran may reconsider its participation, as the treaty has "failed to protect" its nuclear program.

Iran may reconsider its participation in a key nuclear non-proliferation treaty - Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suggested that the country may review its membership in a landmark treaty aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons after US and Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities, CNN reports, UNN writes.

Details

An attack on our nuclear facilities will certainly have serious and profound consequences for Iran's future course

- Abbas Araghchi told the Qatari news outlet Al Araby Al Jadeed.

Iran is a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). It is an agreement aimed at monitoring and preventing the global spread of nuclear weapons, as well as promoting the peaceful use of nuclear technologies.

Any signatories to the treaty who do not have nuclear weapons are prohibited from creating and using them.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN's nuclear watchdog that monitors compliance with the NPT, has published reports in recent months stating that Iran has not provided answers to questions about its nuclear program.

Strikes on Iran without Congressional consent: US announces resolution to impeach Trump24.06.25, 20:02 • 34413 views

Although the Islamic Republic has insisted on the peaceful nature of its program, it began enriching uranium to near-weapons grade after US President Donald Trump withdrew during his first term from the agreement signed in 2015 between Tehran and international powers, including the United States.

Last week, Trump ordered a strike on Iran's nuclear program, which he said destroyed it, although a leaked Pentagon report said the attacks likely only delayed it by a few months.

We have worked for many years to demonstrate to the world that we are committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and are ready to work within its framework, but unfortunately, this treaty has failed to protect us or our nuclear program

– Araghchi said.

Iran's top diplomat told the publication that it was too early to say how Iran would react, but said he "imagines" that "Iran's view of the nuclear program and the non-proliferation regime will change, the direction of which he "cannot yet determine."

Addition

Israel carried out a limited airstrike on Iran in response to the missile attack, but refrained from a large-scale operation due to President Trump's demand. The strike was symbolic, hitting only one radar north of Tehran to preserve the need for a response and respect the White House's demand.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency
The Pentagon
White House
United Nations
Donald Trump
Tehran
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9