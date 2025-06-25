Iran's nuclear program is almost completely destroyed after US strikes, recovery will take years - Witkoff

Iran's nuclear program will be almost impossible to restore after the US strikes, it will take years. This was stated by US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, UNN writes referring to Fox News.

Details

According to Witkoff, the US strikes on nuclear facilities destroyed Iran's ability to produce nuclear weapons, despite media reports to the contrary. We are talking about three nuclear facilities in Isfagani, Natanz and Fordo.

In all three cases, most, if not all, of the centrifuges were damaged or destroyed in such a way that it would be almost impossible for them to restore this program. In my opinion, and in the opinion of many other experts who have seen the raw data, it will take years – said Trump's special envoy.

He also called "absurd" media reports claiming the opposite.

Recall

Earlier, American media, citing US intelligence data, reported that recent US strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities did not destroy the country's nuclear program, but rather set it back by several months.