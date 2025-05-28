Iran says it will accept US IAEA inspectors after nuclear deal is concluded

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 1644 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 9050 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 19902 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 89433 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 91952 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 98748 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 152362 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 227001 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 187361 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 186349 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.5m/s
80%
745mm
Popular news

Kyiv insists on extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until a lasting peace is achieved

May 27, 11:29 PM • 13329 views

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III

May 28, 01:07 AM • 4790 views

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM • 14254 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM • 13917 views

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

02:42 AM • 11444 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

05:00 AM • 19902 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 76992 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 84122 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 89433 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 193421 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 20742 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 28247 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 98148 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 99546 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 96555 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Iran says it will accept US IAEA inspectors after nuclear deal is concluded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Tehran may allow US IAEA inspectors to visit its nuclear facilities if negotiations with Washington are successful. Iran has made significant progress in the development of nuclear energy.

Iran says it will accept US IAEA inspectors after nuclear deal is concluded

Iran may allow the UN Nuclear Safety Commission to send American inspectors to Iranian nuclear facilities if Tehran's negotiations with Washington on the nuclear program are successful. This was stated on Wednesday by the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

It is normal for inspectors from hostile countries not to be allowed in, but if a nuclear agreement is reached, we may allow American inspectors working at the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit our nuclear facilities.

 – said Eslami.

"We will not back down": Iran issued an ultimatum to the US regarding the nuclear deal20.05.25, 00:38 • 38009 views

Details

He pointed to the failure of the policy of increasing pressure on Iran and emphasized that, despite all obstacles and threats, the country remained true to the path of developing nuclear energy and today has achieved significant success, comparable to the achievements of advanced countries.

The US has not provided details of the nuclear deal proposal with Iran announced by Trump - CNN 16.05.25, 18:29 • 2939 views

Describing the scientific and industrial achievements of the country's Atomic Energy Organization, Eslami said that Iran has managed to achieve the development of technologies that developed countries spend billions of dollars on. And this success is the result of many years of efforts by Iranian scientists.

Iran offered the US and Arab countries to create a joint nuclear enterprise - NYT14.05.25, 10:42 • 3442 views

Recall

Earlier, Tehran made a strong statement in defense of the country's nuclear program, stating that Tehran's right to enrich uranium, including to levels above 20%, is not negotiable.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
International Atomic Energy Agency
Reuters
United Nations
United States
Iran
Brent
$63.60
Bitcoin
$108,752.90
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$37.01
Золото
$3,334.24
Ethereum
$2,627.54