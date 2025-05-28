Iran says it will accept US IAEA inspectors after nuclear deal is concluded

Iran may allow the UN Nuclear Safety Commission to send American inspectors to Iranian nuclear facilities if Tehran's negotiations with Washington on the nuclear program are successful. This was stated on Wednesday by the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

It is normal for inspectors from hostile countries not to be allowed in, but if a nuclear agreement is reached, we may allow American inspectors working at the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit our nuclear facilities. – said Eslami.

"We will not back down": Iran issued an ultimatum to the US regarding the nuclear deal

Details

He pointed to the failure of the policy of increasing pressure on Iran and emphasized that, despite all obstacles and threats, the country remained true to the path of developing nuclear energy and today has achieved significant success, comparable to the achievements of advanced countries.

The US has not provided details of the nuclear deal proposal with Iran announced by Trump - CNN

Describing the scientific and industrial achievements of the country's Atomic Energy Organization, Eslami said that Iran has managed to achieve the development of technologies that developed countries spend billions of dollars on. And this success is the result of many years of efforts by Iranian scientists.

Iran offered the US and Arab countries to create a joint nuclear enterprise - NYT

Recall

Earlier, Tehran made a strong statement in defense of the country's nuclear program, stating that Tehran's right to enrich uranium, including to levels above 20%, is not negotiable.