Iran offered the US and Arab countries to create a joint nuclear enterprise - NYT

Iran has put forward the idea of creating an international nuclear consortium with the participation of Arab countries in the region and American investments as an alternative to the US demand to completely curtail the nuclear program. This was reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi proposed this idea to US Special Representative Steve Witkoff during direct and indirect negotiations in Oman.

On Tuesday, several Iranian media outlets published reports on the front pages about Iran's "new plan on the negotiating table." One such publication was the Farhikhtegan newspaper, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It raised the question of whether this proposal was a "service or betrayal."

It is reported that Witkoff's representative, Eddie Vasquez, denied on Tuesday that the proposal was on the table.

The claim by unnamed sources that the idea of a joint uranium enrichment venture was part of the latest round of talks with Iran in Oman is absolutely false. It was never raised or discussed - he said.

It is not yet clear, the media writes, how feasible a regional nuclear enterprise could be if it involves Iran and its two biggest competitors, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran and the United States have not had diplomatic relations for 45 years, and private American companies may also be unwilling to invest in Iranian nuclear reactors.

Trump, who was visiting Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, criticized Iran for its support of proxy militant groups in the Middle East, but said a diplomatic settlement with Iran would make the region safer.

I want to make a deal with Iran. If I can make a deal with Iran, I'll be very happy if we make your region and the world a safer place - Trump said.

But, he said, Iranian leaders need to make a decision as soon as possible, otherwise they will face even more economic pressure from sanctions.

Now is the time for them to make a choice. We don't have much time to wait - he said.

According to four Iranian officials and media reports, Iran's proposal implies the creation of a nuclear consortium of three countries, under which Iran would enrich uranium to a level lower than that required for nuclear weapons, and then send it to other Arab countries for civilian use.

An agreement that would allow Iran to enrich uranium to 3.67% would have similarities to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. But the main difference would be the presence of representatives of other countries - perhaps even the United States - to ensure an additional level of oversight and participation.

Four Iranian officials said that unlike the 2015 nuclear deal, which had a 15-year term, the joint venture plan would be permanent. This would allow Trump, who withdrew the US from that deal, to claim that he got much more from Iran than President Barack Obama.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi wrote in his social media post that the talks on Sunday expressed "useful and original ideas that reflect a shared desire to reach a worthy agreement."

Seyyed Hossein Mousavian, a former Iranian diplomat, wrote about the idea of a regional nuclear consortium in 2023 in an article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. In an interview, Mousavian said that if the proposal is implemented, it will solve several of America's problems. It will eliminate the immediate threat of Iran's nuclear program by reducing its enrichment capacity and stockpiles.

He said it would also solve Iran's long-term problems, which could change course, as happened a year after Mr. Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018.

If Trump announces a regional nuclear deal, it will be a big win. It will eliminate the immediate and future threat from Iran, curb enrichment ambitions in the region and bring new deals for Americans - Mousavian said.

