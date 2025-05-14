Iran offered the US and Arab countries to create a joint nuclear enterprise - NYT

$41.500.04
46.090.07
ukenru
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 7418 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 17088 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

05:56 AM • 14982 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

05:00 AM • 26025 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

04:00 AM • 80999 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 44581 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 126464 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 85582 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 93873 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 87393 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.6m/s
37%
747mm
Popular news

Orbán accused Ukraine of conducting an intelligence operation against Hungary

May 14, 02:02 AM • 45343 views

Russian economy in worse shape than Moscow reports - Reuters

May 14, 02:36 AM • 45201 views

Macron called on the EU to increase pressure on Israel due to the humanitarian situation in Gaza

02:58 AM • 21433 views

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

04:19 AM • 35788 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

05:20 AM • 27216 views
Publications

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 10763 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

04:00 AM • 81015 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 04:08 PM • 126478 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

May 13, 03:04 PM • 97723 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 194415 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Emmanuel Macron

Viktor Orban

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

06:55 AM • 12149 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 42158 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 101772 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 100249 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 100211 views
Actual

SWIFT

Mi-8

SpaceX Starship

The New York Times

TikTok

Iran offered the US and Arab countries to create a joint nuclear enterprise - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

Iran has put forward the idea of creating an international nuclear consortium with the participation of Arab countries and US investments. This proposal is an alternative to the US demand to completely curtail the nuclear program.

Iran offered the US and Arab countries to create a joint nuclear enterprise - NYT

Iran has put forward the idea of creating an international nuclear consortium with the participation of Arab countries in the region and American investments as an alternative to the US demand to completely curtail the nuclear program. This was reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi proposed this idea to US Special Representative Steve Witkoff during direct and indirect negotiations in Oman. 

On Tuesday, several Iranian media outlets published reports on the front pages about Iran's "new plan on the negotiating table." One such publication was the Farhikhtegan newspaper, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It raised the question of whether this proposal was a "service or betrayal."

It is reported that Witkoff's representative, Eddie Vasquez, denied on Tuesday that the proposal was on the table. 

The claim by unnamed sources that the idea of a joint uranium enrichment venture was part of the latest round of talks with Iran in Oman is absolutely false. It was never raised or discussed

 - he said.

It is not yet clear, the media writes, how feasible a regional nuclear enterprise could be if it involves Iran and its two biggest competitors, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Iran plans to transfer ballistic missile launchers to Russia - Reuters10.05.25, 02:51 • 3815 views

Iran and the United States have not had diplomatic relations for 45 years, and private American companies may also be unwilling to invest in Iranian nuclear reactors.

Trump, who was visiting Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, criticized Iran for its support of proxy militant groups in the Middle East, but said a diplomatic settlement with Iran would make the region safer.

I want to make a deal with Iran. If I can make a deal with Iran, I'll be very happy if we make your region and the world a safer place

- Trump said.

But, he said, Iranian leaders need to make a decision as soon as possible, otherwise they will face even more economic pressure from sanctions.

Now is the time for them to make a choice. We don't have much time to wait

- he said.

According to four Iranian officials and media reports, Iran's proposal implies the creation of a nuclear consortium of three countries, under which Iran would enrich uranium to a level lower than that required for nuclear weapons, and then send it to other Arab countries for civilian use.

An agreement that would allow Iran to enrich uranium to 3.67% would have similarities to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. But the main difference would be the presence of representatives of other countries - perhaps even the United States - to ensure an additional level of oversight and participation.

Four Iranian officials said that unlike the 2015 nuclear deal, which had a 15-year term, the joint venture plan would be permanent. This would allow Trump, who withdrew the US from that deal, to claim that he got much more from Iran than President Barack Obama.

The US will release the B61-13 thermonuclear bomb as early as May 2025: details08.05.25, 11:34 • 8072 views

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi wrote in his social media post that the talks on Sunday expressed "useful and original ideas that reflect a shared desire to reach a worthy agreement."

Seyyed Hossein Mousavian, a former Iranian diplomat, wrote about the idea of a regional nuclear consortium in 2023 in an article in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. In an interview, Mousavian said that if the proposal is implemented, it will solve several of America's problems. It will eliminate the immediate threat of Iran's nuclear program by reducing its enrichment capacity and stockpiles.

He said it would also solve Iran's long-term problems, which could change course, as happened a year after Mr. Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018.

If Trump announces a regional nuclear deal, it will be a big win. It will eliminate the immediate and future threat from Iran, curb enrichment ambitions in the region and bring new deals for Americans

- Mousavian said.

Trump threatens sanctions against all countries that buy oil from Iran01.05.25, 23:36 • 4378 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Steve Witkoff
The New York Times
Barack Obama
Donald Trump
Saudi Arabia
Oman
United Arab Emirates
United States
Iran
Brent
$66.50
Bitcoin
$103,785.20
S&P 500
$5,902.12
Tesla
$335.92
Газ TTF
$35.67
Золото
$3,242.24
Ethereum
$2,640.58