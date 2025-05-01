Trump threatens sanctions against all countries that buy oil from Iran

Any country or person who buys oil or petrochemical products from Iran will not be allowed to do any business with the United States of America. US President Donald Trump wrote about this on the Truth Social social network , reports UNN.

Details

According to him, such actions will automatically lead to the loss of access to the American market.

All purchases of Iranian oil or petrochemical products must be stopped now! Any country or person that buys any amount of oil or petrochemicals from Iran will be immediately subject to secondary sanctions - Trump threatened.

He clarified that such countries and individuals will not be allowed to do business with the United States of America in any form.

Let us remind you

Iran offers the US to approve a "temporary" nuclear agreement. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi informed US Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitcoff during negotiations in Rome that the conclusion of a final nuclear agreement within the 60-day term proposed by President Trump may be unrealistic.

Before that, Aragchi stated that an agreement could be achievable if the Trump administration does not make "unrealistic demands".