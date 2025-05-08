The US will release the B61-13 thermonuclear bomb as early as May 2025: details

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks
07:53 AM • 12264 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 16294 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 24042 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 40492 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 64363 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 49713 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 61514 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 50095 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 53310 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 45204 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
3.2m/s
42%
749 mm
Popular news

Russian drone strike on Chernobyl: damage worth tens of millions of euros, repairs could take years - The Guardian

May 7, 11:58 PM • 21877 views

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

May 8, 01:26 AM • 25122 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 23302 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 26884 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 14572 views
Publications

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 14860 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 64373 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 115683 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 118262 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 110729 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 4376 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 39406 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 70886 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 120380 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 115990 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

The US will release the B61-13 thermonuclear bomb as early as May 2025: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3454 views

The United States has announced plans to mass-produce the latest B61-13 thermonuclear bombs as early as the end of May 2025. The development is ahead of schedule due to the use of B61-12 developments.

The US will release the B61-13 thermonuclear bomb as early as May 2025: details

Teresa Robbins, acting head of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration, told UNN that the first production unit of the B61-13 gravity bomb is "expected" to be completed at the end of this month.

Details

The acting head of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration noted that the program for the new version of the nuclear gravity bomb is "almost a year ahead of schedule."

Currently, NNSA is creating the B61-13 missile, which enhances deterrence and guarantees by providing the president with additional capabilities against certain more complex and large-scale military targets.

The first production unit of the B61-13 was originally planned for fiscal year 2026, but is already "expected" to be completed later in May 2025.

Teresa Robbins explained the accelerated delivery:

(This is due) to the use of production processes (under) the B61-12 program, the last unit of which was completed in 2024, as well as the implementation of a number of technical innovations to optimize production

Robbins noted at a recent hearing that "an existing production line" was used.

By leveraging existing B61 production lines, NNSA plans to manufacture the first B61-13 almost a year ahead of schedule.

- the report says.

Reference

Nuclear bombs of the B61 family are currently deployed at US Air Force and NATO bases. This gravity bomb is the oldest in the US arsenal, with a service life of more than 50 years.

Recall

The IAEA chief stated that Iran is close to creating nuclear weapons, although it does not yet have them.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
NATO
United States
Brent
$61.74
Bitcoin
$99,670.90
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$35.22
Золото
$3,344.61
Ethereum
$1,934.56