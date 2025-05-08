The US will release the B61-13 thermonuclear bomb as early as May 2025: details

Teresa Robbins, acting head of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration, told UNN that the first production unit of the B61-13 gravity bomb is "expected" to be completed at the end of this month.

The acting head of the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration noted that the program for the new version of the nuclear gravity bomb is "almost a year ahead of schedule."

Currently, NNSA is creating the B61-13 missile, which enhances deterrence and guarantees by providing the president with additional capabilities against certain more complex and large-scale military targets.

The first production unit of the B61-13 was originally planned for fiscal year 2026, but is already "expected" to be completed later in May 2025.

Teresa Robbins explained the accelerated delivery:

(This is due) to the use of production processes (under) the B61-12 program, the last unit of which was completed in 2024, as well as the implementation of a number of technical innovations to optimize production

Robbins noted at a recent hearing that "an existing production line" was used.

By leveraging existing B61 production lines, NNSA plans to manufacture the first B61-13 almost a year ahead of schedule. - the report says.

Nuclear bombs of the B61 family are currently deployed at US Air Force and NATO bases. This gravity bomb is the oldest in the US arsenal, with a service life of more than 50 years.

