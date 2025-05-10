Iran plans to transfer ballistic missile launchers to Russia - Reuters

Iran plans to supply Russia with launchers for short-range ballistic missiles in the near future. The United States of America reported that Tehran had already transferred them to Moscow last year for use against Ukraine. This is reported by the agency Reuters with reference to its own sources, reports UNN.

It is noted that if the transfer takes place, the Fath-360 launchers may strengthen Russia's protracted offensive against Ukraine and confirm the deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

According to the agency, the Fath-360 launchers have a range of 120 km, and may become a new weapon for the Russian Federation against Ukrainian positions on the front, military targets and settlements near the Russian border.

In September last year, the United States said that Iran had delivered missiles to Russia on nine ships under the Russian flag. However, sources then noted that the launchers were not included in the supply.

Current sources report that the delivery of the installations is already "just around the corner", but refrain from details, in particular, why they were not transferred earlier.

Earlier, Russia and Iran denied transferring weapons to support the invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, officials from the United States, Ukraine and the EU stated that Iran had supplied thousands of drones and artillery shells - the statement reads.

Last month, U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli told Congress that Iran had provided Russia with more than 400 short-range ballistic missiles, likely referring to the Fath-360.

As Reuters writes, the deployment of such missiles could complicate the efforts of US President Donald Trump to end the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and conclude a separate nuclear agreement with Iran.

Analysts believe that the Fath-360 will allow Russia to launch rapid strikes against targets and save more sophisticated missiles such as the Iskander for long-range strikes.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that "globally, Iran is already involved in the war", providing Russia with long-range drones and licenses for their production.

Probable supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia is a new challenge for Ukraine and a signal to partners that Kyiv needs to be provided with more powerful weapons.

