Iran plans to transfer ballistic missile launchers to Russia - Reuters

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM • 13493 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 29341 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 31867 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 52208 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 62592 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 59861 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63903 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68060 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 115536 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40160 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Popular news

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 43893 views

Shot a soldier and his mother-in-law in Kyiv region: the attacker was notified of suspicion and sent into custody

May 9, 03:23 PM • 9678 views

Merz hopes that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine will be reached within the next two days - Bild

May 9, 03:37 PM • 9450 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 36119 views

Berlin reminded of the role of Ukrainians in the fight against Nazism, but there were provocations near the memorial

May 9, 03:45 PM • 10436 views
Publications

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 115536 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 130119 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 114562 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 176433 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 198025 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Marco Rubio

Ukraine

United States

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 29341 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 36128 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 43902 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 53004 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 32229 views
Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

Iran plans to transfer ballistic missile launchers to Russia - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

The US reports that Iran plans to transfer launchers for short-range Fath-360 ballistic missiles with a range of 120 km to Russia. This may intensify the Russian offensive against Ukraine.

Iran plans to transfer ballistic missile launchers to Russia - Reuters

Iran plans to supply Russia with launchers for short-range ballistic missiles in the near future. The United States of America reported that Tehran had already transferred them to Moscow last year for use against Ukraine. This is reported by the agency Reuters with reference to its own sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that if the transfer takes place, the Fath-360 launchers may strengthen Russia's protracted offensive against Ukraine and confirm the deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

According to the agency, the Fath-360 launchers have a range of 120 km, and may become a new weapon for the Russian Federation against Ukrainian positions on the front, military targets and settlements near the Russian border.

Iran may export enriched uranium to Russia amid negotiations with the US - ISW03.05.25, 03:28 • 4717 views

In September last year, the United States said that Iran had delivered missiles to Russia on nine ships under the Russian flag. However, sources then noted that the launchers were not included in the supply.

Current sources report that the delivery of the installations is already "just around the corner", but refrain from details, in particular, why they were not transferred earlier.

Earlier, Russia and Iran denied transferring weapons to support the invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, officials from the United States, Ukraine and the EU stated that Iran had supplied thousands of drones and artillery shells

- the statement reads.

Last month, U.S. Army General Christopher Cavoli told Congress that Iran had provided Russia with more than 400 short-range ballistic missiles, likely referring to the Fath-360.

Iran unveils another ballistic missile and a new version of the “Shahed”22.09.24, 15:45 • 21657 views

As Reuters writes, the deployment of such missiles could complicate the efforts of US President Donald Trump to end the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia and conclude a separate nuclear agreement with Iran.

Analysts believe that the Fath-360 will allow Russia to launch rapid strikes against targets and save more sophisticated missiles such as the Iskander for long-range strikes.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that "globally, Iran is already involved in the war", providing Russia with long-range drones and licenses for their production. 

Probable supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia is a new challenge for Ukraine and a signal to partners that Kyiv needs to be provided with more powerful weapons. 

Zelensky: russia has launched the largest attack since Iranian drones began hitting Ukraine23.02.25, 10:24 • 60268 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Christopher G. Cavoli
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
