Iran unveils another ballistic missile and a new version of the “Shahed”

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107655 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111863 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 181216 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144916 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147511 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140638 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189307 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179092 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104826 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 70856 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 44261 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 32610 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 61560 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 32536 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 181217 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189308 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206280 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194995 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145734 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145338 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149752 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140935 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157588 views
Actual
Iran unveils another ballistic missile and a new version of the “Shahed”

Iran unveils another ballistic missile and a new version of the “Shahed”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21605 views

A new Jihad ballistic missile with a range of 1,000 km was shown at a military parade in Iran. A new Shahed-136B drone with a range of up to 4000 km was also presented.

Recently, during a military parade dedicated to the beginning of the “Holy Defense” week, Iran showed a new Jihad ballistic missile and a new Shahed-136B drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to IRNA and Tasnim News Agency.

Details

The parade was organized on the anniversary of the beginning of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's invasion of Iran 44 years ago. The ceremony in Tehran was attended by Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian and high-ranking military officials.

It is noted that on Saturday, 23 ballistic missiles were demonstrated, including 2 Kheibar Shekan missiles, 2 Fatah missiles, 4 Haj Qasem missiles, 2 Qadr H missiles, 2 Emad missiles, 3 Khorramshahr missiles, 4 Sejil missiles and 4 Jihad missiles. 

The parade was joined by troops of the Iranian army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), police, border guards and the Basij.

Tasnim, which is associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), claims that the new Jihad ballistic missile is liquid-fueled. At the same time, Al-Monitor, citing the Iranian state news agency IRNA , reports that it is a solid-fuel missile.

It is also stated that the new missile has a high-explosive detachable warhead and a range of 1000 km. The missiles have been put into service with the IRGC Aerospace Forces.

Image

In addition, a new version of the Shahed-136 UAV, the Shahed-136B, was also presented at the parade  . According to Al-Monitor , the new drone has a flight range of 4000 km.

Image

Recall

As Reuters found out , Iran has not delivered launchers with Fath-360 missiles, which has raised the question of when and if these weapons will be put into operation. The reasons are unclear, raising questions about the possible use of these weapons against Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
iraqIraq
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136
tehranTehran
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising