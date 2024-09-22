Iran unveils another ballistic missile and a new version of the “Shahed”

Recently, during a military parade dedicated to the beginning of the “Holy Defense” week, Iran showed a new Jihad ballistic missile and a new Shahed-136B drone. This was reported by UNN with reference to IRNA and Tasnim News Agency.

The parade was organized on the anniversary of the beginning of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's invasion of Iran 44 years ago. The ceremony in Tehran was attended by Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian and high-ranking military officials.

It is noted that on Saturday, 23 ballistic missiles were demonstrated, including 2 Kheibar Shekan missiles, 2 Fatah missiles, 4 Haj Qasem missiles, 2 Qadr H missiles, 2 Emad missiles, 3 Khorramshahr missiles, 4 Sejil missiles and 4 Jihad missiles.

The parade was joined by troops of the Iranian army, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), police, border guards and the Basij.

Tasnim, which is associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), claims that the new Jihad ballistic missile is liquid-fueled. At the same time, Al-Monitor, citing the Iranian state news agency IRNA , reports that it is a solid-fuel missile.

It is also stated that the new missile has a high-explosive detachable warhead and a range of 1000 km. The missiles have been put into service with the IRGC Aerospace Forces.

In addition, a new version of the Shahed-136 UAV, the Shahed-136B, was also presented at the parade . According to Al-Monitor , the new drone has a flight range of 4000 km.

As Reuters found out , Iran has not delivered launchers with Fath-360 missiles, which has raised the question of when and if these weapons will be put into operation. The reasons are unclear, raising questions about the possible use of these weapons against Ukraine.